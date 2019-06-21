× 3 escapees from Aurora ICE detention facility captured

AURORA, Colo. — Three men have been recaptured after escaping from the Aurora Contract Detention Facility just after noon on Sunday, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

The men scaled a 15-foot chain link fence and then jumped a wall in the recreation area.

All three were captured in different locations on Thursday.

Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez was found in Colorado Springs, Douglas Amaya-Arriaga was found in a suburban Denver house where another person who was in the country illegally harbored him and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez was found in Denver at a large apartment complex.

The man who was harboring Amaya-Arriaga was also arrested.

One of the escapees, Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing and he is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson.

The other two escapees from Honduras, Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Perez-Rodriguez, 18, have no criminal history.

The men remain in ICE custody, but will be transferred to U.S. Marshals Service custody for federal prosecution for their escape, according to the release.