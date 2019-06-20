Windsor man indicted for using toys to smuggle gun parts into foreign countries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- Michael John Suppes assumed the cover of a toy salesman as a way to sell guns overseas, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Denver. Federal agents accuse Suppes of hiding parts of guns inside toys and sending the toys to people in countries like Cambodia, India, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

He used addresses of UPS locations in the Fort Collins area as a front for fictitious toy stores, according to court papers. Prosecutors say Suppes used various business aliases to cover his trail of criminal activity.

Suppes was out of jail on bail as of Thursday. He did not answer the door at his rural Windsor home Thursday. He stands accused of violating the U.S. Arms Export Control Act.

The only legal business name associated with Suppes -- on file with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office -- is MJS Performance, LLC. That business is located at Suppes’ Windsor home.

Suppes was arrested on May 30, 2019 after being monitored by federal agents. He was pulled over on Interstate 25 near Firestone. Agents say there were 50 AR and AK style rifles in his truck bed along with magazines and ammunition.

Suppes confessed to his intention of selling the stockpile to a Mexican citizen in Pueblo, according to court papers. But the person Suppes thought was a Mexican national was an American undercover federal agent.

Investigators started tracking Suppes in September 2018 when they say one of his packages -- heading to India -- was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal offficials say online records have identified more than 1,200 domestic and international shipments -- from 2015 to 2018 -- associated with Suppes. The indictment also states more than 6,000 items have been sold on Suppes’ eBay account since 2001.