Stormy skies for the arrival of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers & thunderstorms will be possible across metro Denver this evening. Some of the storms may contain gusty wind. There is a better chance for stronger storms with wind & hail across extreme NE Colorado. Those storms should diminish by around 10PM.

Tomorrow the chance for showers and thunderstorms grows across Denver and the Front Range as Summer arrives at 10:54AM. Clouds will quickly increasing after some morning sunshine. Thunderstorms will develop as early as the lunch hour. And, scattered storms will be possible well into the evening. It is possible that some of the storms on Friday could reach severe limits. So, be prepared for lightning, gusty wind and hail.

Your weekend is looking soggy with showers likely both Saturday & Sunday along with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a threat over the weekend as temperatures will be in the cool 60s. And, while it will be raining around Denver snow will be possible above 9,000 feet in the Colorado mountains.

The cool weather moves out on Monday as a dome of high pressure looks to take over our weather pattern. So, get ready for mainly dry days all next week along with much warmer 80s and even 90s...Summer looks to kick in!

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.