Signature Select avocado chunks recalled from Safeway stores due to potential Listeria contamination

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods is voluntary recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks, with a best before date of Oct 11, 20, due to potential contamination with Listeria.

Nature’s Touch is issuing this voluntary recall based on strict precautionary measures after the company was informed by the FDA that a routine sampling program found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample bag of the avocado chunks.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product that is the subject of this precautionary recall:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Signature Select Avocado Chunks (Frozen) 12 oz. 2113009412

UPC found on the back of the panel. Best Before

OCT 11 20

located at the back of the packaging

The Product was distributed in the States of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah and at these following banner stores:

Albertsons

Safeway

Safeway Community Markets

Carrs-Safeway

Eagle

Lucky

Pak N Save

Pavilions

Vons

Consumers who have purchased the Product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.