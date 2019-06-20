Service to be held for fallen Trooper William Moden Friday in Cherry Hills; road closures scheduled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. -- A celebration of life service for Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Moden will be held Friday at Denver First Church in Cherry Hills Village. It will be open to the public.

Moden died after being struck by a pickup on Interstate 70 in eastern Arapahoe County last week.

Friday's service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the church, which is located at 3800 E. Hampden Ave.

Public parking will be available in the north parking lot of the Brave Church: 3651 S. Colorado Blvd. The lot is just southeast of Denver First Church.

A law enforcement procession for Moden is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the 9400 block of East Hampden. The procession will then head west down Hampden toward the church.

According to CSP, the following road closures will be in place:

Havana at Dartmouth through Hampden at I-25 starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until about 11 a.m. (note that Havana turns into Hampden)

Exits from I-25 to Hampden starting at 9:20 a.m. and lasting until about 11 a.m.

Hampden from I-25 to Colorado starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until about 11 a.m.

Hampden from Colorado to University starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until about 1:30 p.m.

Those wishing to view the procession are urged to arrive before closures go into effect.

Those attending the service must arrive by 9:15 a.m. Space is limited.

The public will be able to enter the church starting at 9:45 a.m. at the southeast entrance. There will be no public entry after 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are asked to not bring bags inside the church.

The service will be streamed live starting at 11 a.m. on Channel 2. It will also be available on the FOX31 and Channel 2 app and Facebook pages.