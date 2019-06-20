Security guard at STEM School shot, wounded female in classroom: court document

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO - MAY 08: The entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, one day after a shooting there killed one student and injured eight others. Two students armed with pistols entered the school through the middle school entrance before opening fire. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A security guard at STEM School Highlands Ranch shot and wounded a female while responding to last month’s deadly shooting.

According to a probable cause statement released Thursday, the security guard also fired two rounds at a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

He then fired the shot that struck a female in a classroom.

“One of the shots fired by the security guard wounded a female in room 106,” the document states. The wounded person’s name is redacted.

The document does not publicly reveal whether the person shot was one of the suspects.

The security guard then reportedly handcuffed the younger shooting suspect and handed the suspect over to deputies.

