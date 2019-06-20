× Rare cars to be featured at show in Castle Rock Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Nash Metropolitan — a car that was designed in France, built in England and sold only in the U.S. — will soon be featured at a show in Castle Rock.

“The Mets were made from 1954 to 1962. There were 98,000 of these Metropolitans exported,” said local “Met” collector Roger Miller.

About 60 of the Mets will be at the Castle Rock show.

“The show itself is an international show because we have cars here from Canada as well as 22 states,” said Miller.

For the Met owner, the connection goes way beyond car and driver.

“When I bought this car, it was so rusty and so ugly, my daughter was ashamed for it to be seen on the driveway. After I painted it, two days later, she had her senior pictures made, she wanted to have this car with her in her senior pictures,” said one collector. “I learned to drive in one of these when I was 13. My dad had one, so this is my nostalgia.”

It may just be a simple internal combustion engine automobile, but for these folks, it’s a connection to a much simpler and more splendid time.

The show is free and open to the public this Saturday in Castle Rock.