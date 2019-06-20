Photos show people in ocean at South Carolina beach with sharks close by

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — People at a South Carolina beach were unaware of sharks nearby, Ginger Gilmer told WYFF.

Gilmer posted several photos to Facebook on Friday showing sharks in the water near people — including children.

“Why I go to the beach to get in the pool! SHARKS!!!! Not one person had an idea of what was lurking around them,” she wrote.

Gilmer told WYFF that she took the photos from the 15th floor of a hotel in North Myrtle Beach.

Her photos have been shared more than 30,000 times.