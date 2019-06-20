× Parker woman harassed by man after scammers steal her number

PARKER, Colo. — Everyone with a phone gets them: annoying calls from unfamiliar people or businesses. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation warns to not pick up those calls.

Some people get as many as 40 of these irritating calls a month.

“The guy will call you two, three times in a day, sometimes with different numbers and it’s always, ‘Hi, I’m so-and-so, your air duct cleaning specialist!’,” Dawn Lucero said.

Another call was threatening. Lucero says when she picked up the phone, an angry man said, “what the hell do you keep calling me for?”

Crooks had used her number to solicit the man over and over again. It’s called spoofing. Lucero says she’s even received calls from her own number from the solicitors.

“These are scammers being scammers, they’re trying everything they can do to get into your space,” said CBI spokesperson Susan Medina.

She adds that the best way to protect yourself is to let calls from people or businesses you don’t know just go to voicemail.

“Add yourself to the Do Not Call Registry. But the bottom line is: do not answer,” Medina said.

For more information visit the Colorado No-Call List and the CBI’s website.