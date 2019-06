× One person seriously injured in stabbing in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening.

According to DPD, the stabbing occurred near Knox Court and West Ellsworth Avenue in the Barnum area.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.