Mother-in-law wears full-length bridal gown to son’s wedding

KIRTLAND, Ohio– An Ohio woman took to Twitter on Wednesday to chronicle her so-called ‘wedding fail’. She shared the story of how her mother-in-law wore a full-length wedding gown to her wedding.

My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding. So, yeah, top that one, Twitter. #weddingfail @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/IjqvnXT6Ps — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 19, 2019

She went on to explain why her mother-in-law to be chose the full-length white gown.

The morning of the wedding, all the women in the bridal party cram into a tiny room in the church. You know, body glitter and hairspray everywhere. Fifteen coats of mascara. Putting napkins under your pits so you don't sweat on your dress. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

“I didn’t know what my mother-in-law planned to wear. I didn’t think to ask.”

Later, my sister (matron of honor) said she didn't pull me aside and talk about it because she hoped I was too distracted to notice. My college roommate (bridesmaid) said the same thing. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

But secretly, they both spent the reception looking at me, then each other, then MIL, then me, then the cop the venue made us hire—hoping I didn't go for his taser. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

I'm happy to report the wedding unfolded without bloodshed, or anyone being shoved into the champagne fountain. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

Here's the thing: My mother-in-law is extremely frugal. And I don't mean she just enjoys a good bargain. To understand her, you have to know where she comes from. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

Pennza goes on in a lengthy Twitter thread to explain how her mother-in-law grew up in extreme poverty. She also explains that even after the dress fiasco, she’s still thankful for her mother-in-law.

So, yeah, the wedding dress was a shock. But it gave me a pretty funny memory. No one who attended has ever forgotten it. And, you have to admit, weddings can be forgettable. — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

Pennza also says that her mother-in-law has more than made up for wearing a wedding dress to her wedding.

Sure, she wore a wedding dress to my wedding. But she has more than made up for it since. When I told her about this getting a lot of attention, and said I worried it might hurt her feelings, she waved it off. "Whatever makes me famous." — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 20, 2019

