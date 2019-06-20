× Eastbound I-70 to close Thursday night for investigation into Colorado trooper’s death

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday night, eastbound Interstate 70 will close for an investigation into the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Moden.

Moden was responding to a serious injury crash on I-70 near Deer Trail about 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup driven by a Colorado man, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The interstate will close from 8-11:30 p.m. from Peoria Road (exit 322) to Deer Trail (exit 328), according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers will be rerouted south to U.S. 40 east to Cedar Street, north on Cedar Street and back to I-70 eastbound.

Keep an eye on KDVR’s interactive traffic map for updated road work and closure information.