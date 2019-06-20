Denver police conducting death investigation at Sloan’s Lake Park

Posted 8:11 pm, June 20, 2019, by

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are conducting a death investigation at Sloan’s Lake Park.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, DPD said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place near West 17th Avenue and Tennyson Street, which is on the south side of the park.

Police said no other information was available.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.