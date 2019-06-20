× Denver police conducting death investigation at Sloan’s Lake Park

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are conducting a death investigation at Sloan’s Lake Park.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, DPD said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place near West 17th Avenue and Tennyson Street, which is on the south side of the park.

Police said no other information was available.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more. This story will be updated as information becomes available.