Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It isn`t really summer until you`ve been to the Colorado Renaissance Festival. You can head up to Larkspur every Saturday and Sunday until the first week of August to enjoy the food and entertainment. This weekend at the Colorado Renaissance Festival is military appreciation weekend. Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $12. Get a discount online or at your local King Soopers. For more information and dates head to ColoradoRenaissance.com