Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Leave baby deer alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are again telling the public to leave baby deer alone after seeing several fawns orphaned.

In the past week, several people have found fawns they believed had been abandoned. Wildlife officials say they routinely get calls about people finding fawns.

On Wednesday, officials were able to reunite a fawn with its mother after people in Colorado Springs wouldn’t leave it alone.

Officials returned the fawn to where it was found so its mother could find it.

Officials say when healthy fawns are found alone, their mothers likely are close and plan to return.