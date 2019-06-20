City of Denver employee on leave after possible involvement in baseball brawl

Posted 2:02 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, June 20, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver Public Works employee was placed on leave Thursday after being found to have possibly been involved in a fight  during a children's baseball game Saturday at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood.

The employee is on paid leave pending an investigation into their possible involvement, according to the city of Denver.

Video from Saturday's game shows parents taking to the field, battling one another and throwing punches while the young players watched.

Lakewood police are continuing to investigate, and said Thursday morning five people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

