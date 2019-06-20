× Boulder Fire Rescue launches wildfire home assessment project

BOULDER, Colo. — Fire crews will be in Boulder County neighborhoods as part of a new wildfire home assessment project.

The aim is to conduct an assessment of each home within an urban wildland boundary.

The project comes after the deadly and fast-moving wildfires that impacted California last year.

Boulder Fire Rescue says it wants to use those fires as an example of the need to take action now and fully assess risks in Colorado.

Officials will conduct curbside assessments during the next month to see how well each home is prepared for a wildfire.

Assessments will occur during business hours from the viewpoint of streets, sidewalks and public property. Private property will not be accessed.

Officials will be evaluating the outside of homes, including fences, decks, porches and other attachments. They also will recommend keeping any flammable objects, including planters and mulch, more than 5 feet from a home’s perimeter.

They also suggest keeping lawns mowed and tree branches and shrubs maintained.

A free detailed assessment can be scheduled at any time with Boulder Fire Rescue.