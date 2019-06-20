× Avalanche debris is clogging popular biking trail

FRISCO — A popular biking trail in Summit County will remain closed for at least another week or two as crews work to clear massive amounts of debris from it, caused by avalanches.

The historic snowpack and avalanche activity we experienced this season forced 23 avalanche paths to slide onto the Ten Mile Canyon Trail, which connects Frisco and Copper Mountain.

“Right now our system is pretty fragmented,” explained Jason Lederer with Summit County Open Space & Trails.

The trail normally opens by Memorial Day weekend.

“This year we’re obviously coming up on Mid-June now. So we’re about two weeks behind schedule, I’d say,” Lederer added.

Each Summer, about 300,000 people use the path, according to Summit County.

County officials hired an outside crew to clear the mess and so far they’ve made a big dent ahead of schedule.

“Stick with us, we’re getting close and we’ll get it open as soon as we can,” Lederer said.

Summit County is hoping to have the trail open by the 4th of July.