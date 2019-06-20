× Arapahoe Basin Ski Area extends season again thanks to cooler weather

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. —Thanks to cooler weather and snow in the forecast, Arapahoe Basin will be open for yet another extension weekend in addition to this weekend. The resort will also now be open Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.

Lift hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There is no beginner terrain available. Only intermediate / blue runs will be open

The Treeline Terrain Park is still open with two features.

Rentals are still available. Lessons are not.

A decision has not been made on whether we will be open for skiing on the 4th of July due to unpredictable weather conditions. The last time A-Basin was open for skiing on the 4th of July was 2011.

The upper mountain is still skiing well and several runs will be open. There will be one run open from mid-mountain to the base: High Noon, an intermediate blue. People can download Black Mountain Express Lift if they’re not comfortable skiing or snowboarding down High Noon.

Complete details can be found here: https://www.arapahoebasin.com/the-mountain/spring/