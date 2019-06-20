7-year-old was scared someone could get hurt in fight at Saturday baseball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 7-year-old was next up to bat last Saturday at a children's baseball game in Lakewood when adults rushed the field.

“We were playing, we were up by three and then we were winning and they got super mad," they said. “I saw people talking and yelling, and then I saw someone hug this guy and tackle him to the ground on the other team.”

Last Saturday, a group of adults rushed onto the field at a baseball game at Westgate Elementary School and started fighting.

“It made me scared that someone would get hurt, very hurt," the 7-year-old said.

No kids were involved.

“They’re 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds," the player's mom said. “It breaks my heart, the situation, what happened, and especially for the kids.”

The league suspended both teams, and police have cited several of the people involved.

“[I'm] a little sad that they were doing that they were doing that and that we don’t get to play again," the player said.