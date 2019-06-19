× Where the 31 million visitors to Denver in 2018 were from, and why they came

DENVER — More than 31 million visitors from California, Texas and other states came to Denver in 2018 to visit attractions like the Denver Zoo, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre and other attractions.

Last year was the third year in a row Denver had more than 31 million visitors, according to a news release from VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau. The year’s tourism revenue matched the 2017 record of $6.5 billion.

The data was compiled by Longwoods International, which conducts an annual visitor profile study.

“Since 2006, one year after voters approved an increase in tourism spending, Denver has seen a remarkable 64% increase in tourism, compared to 22% nationwide,” said Jayne Buck, vice president of tourism for VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau, in the release.

Here are the top states visitors to Denver were from in 2018, aside from Colorado, according to the release:

California

Texas

Florida

Illinois

Arizona

New York

These were the top cities outside of Colorado where visitors to Denver were from in 2018:

Los Angeles

New York City

Chicago

Houston

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Kansas City

Phoenix

The top paid attractions visited by non-Colorado residents were (in order):

Denver Zoo

Denver Art Museum

Colorado Rockies

Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Museum of Nature & Science/IMAX

Colorado Railroad Museum

Buffalo Bill’s Museum/Grave

Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

Denver Broncos

Denver’s Downtown Aquarium

The top free admission attractions were:

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Coors Brewery

Colorado State Capitol

The top shopping and entertainment areas for non-Colorado residents were:

16th Street Mall

Cherry Creek

LoDo “Lower Downtown” Historic District

Denver Union Station

Denver Pavilions

Larimer Square

Park Meadows Retail Resort

Outlets at Castle Rock

FlatIron Crossing Mall

Belmar

Shops at Northfield/Stapleton

In 2018, 4,650 new hotel rooms and more than 250 new restaurants were added to the city, and Denver was named among the top places to live in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year, according to the release.

For more information, check out the full Denver 2018 travel presentation from Longwood International.