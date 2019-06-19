Warmer and drier next couple days; much cooler by the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be drier on Wednesday across Colorado with a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The exception is the mountains where some morning rain/snow is quickly moving through. Then drier.

Front Range highs will reach about 80 degrees with the mountain topping out in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Thursday looks similar with highs in the low 80s.

The summer solstice arrives at 9:54 a.m. Friday.

An abnormally large dip in the jet stream delivers cooler air and higher precipitation chances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It could affect outdoor plans, especially in the mountains.

There will be a 10- to 25-degree temperature drop across Colorado. The 14ers could see light snow accumulation.

Front Range rain chances go up to 30% (or higher). Wind gusts in the mountains could range from 25-50 mph.

Weekend highs in Denver will run in the 60s and low 70s as summer begins. Overnight lows could touch the 40s.

It will be significantly warmer and drier next week with the first 90-degree day possible.

There have been zero 90-degree days in Denver so far this year. The average for the first 90-degree day is June 10. The latest on record is July 21, 1967.

