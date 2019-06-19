× Unicorn Festival

DENVER – Unicorns – they are magical and they come to life this weekend at the Unicorn Festival. It’s a two day event that will make the whole family believe and not only will there be live unicorns, but there will also be mermaids, fairies and princesses.

Bring the whole family to the Unicorn Festival.

What: Unicorn Festival

When (day and time): June 22-23. 11:00-6:00 Saturday; 10:00-5:00 Sunday

Where: Clement Park, 7306 W Bowles, Littleton CO

Cost: Advance discount prices end Thursday noon. $15 and up. At gate prices $25/day.