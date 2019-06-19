Thieves break into truck, steal gear from local search and rescue group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Thieves broke into a volunteer group's truck while it was parked in Littleton.

Now, the six-member National Fire Guard Team, which has helped people from Hurricane Harvey to blizzards on the eastern Plains, is a crew without its caravan.

On Sunday, somebody swiped roughly $3,000 worth of tools from the 2.5 ton truck.

“Lost, angry, we try to have faith,” said volunteer Steven Stuchell. “All around, I think it hurt more people than they realize.”

Goods ranging from pick axes to life-preservers to a chain saw were stolen.

The group has established a GoFundMe account to try to pay for replacing the gear.