Thieves break into truck, steal gear from local search and rescue group

Posted 10:15 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, June 19, 2019

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Thieves broke into a volunteer group's truck while it was parked in Littleton.

Now, the six-member National Fire Guard Team, which has helped people from Hurricane Harvey to blizzards on the eastern Plains, is a crew without its caravan.

On Sunday, somebody swiped roughly $3,000 worth of tools from the 2.5 ton truck.

“Lost, angry, we try to have faith,” said volunteer Steven Stuchell. “All around, I think it hurt more people than they realize.”

Goods ranging from pick axes to life-preservers to a chain saw were stolen.

The group has established a GoFundMe account to try to pay for replacing the gear.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.