The best ways to protect your car during hail season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hail season has arrived in Colorado. Each year, people on the Front Range and Plains deal with damaging hail storms. Repair shops become clogged with customers hoping to get their vehicles repaired.

FOX31 teamed up with Wheat Ridge High School's baseball team to test which methods work best at protecting a vehicle from hail stones.

Players threw baseballs at a Cadillac sedan to determine which kinds of materials were most effective.

Watch a sneak peek above and see what solutions worked best at 9:30 p.m. on FOX31.