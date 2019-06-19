× Summer Fetch Market

DENVER – It’s your one stop for all things Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region. Fetch Summer Market opens this weekend, June 21-23rd at the Rino Parking lot off Blake Street in Denver.

With more than 160 vendors, you’ll find something that will be so fetch! The market will also have music, eats, specialty drinks from pop-bars and more.

What: Fetch Summer Market

When (day and time): June 21 from 6-10 p.m. for a 21+ party, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Parking Lot, 2635 Blake Street in Denver

Cost: Friday night party: Tickets are $30 per person, which give you two free drinks, two live concerts, re-entry for the entire Fetch weekend, $20 for a “sober driver ticket”.

Saturday and Sunday tickets which includes entry for both days is $5 per ticket. Kids 12-and-under are free.