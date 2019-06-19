Proposal would widen and streamline Peña Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Depending on where you’re coming from and who you ask, people have different takes on the ride to Denver International Airport. Over the next couple of years, you could see more orange cones and crews, and the potential traffic that comes with yet another major roadway project in Denver.

A nearly $93.5 million proposal for the first phase of a four-phase project on Peña Boulevard cleared a City Council committee early Wednesday. It would widen the approach to the terminal to nine lanes, construct a new ground transportation lot and even add a diverging diamond interchange to help with traffic flow.

“Problem with Colorado roads is: we wait until they’re backed up to widen them,” said Jeff Sweetin, who travels frequently to DIA. “If you see that kind of growth coming, and it’s going to keep people form coming to the airport, then maybe it’s time to do it.”

City Council is expected to vote on approving phase one on July 1. If approved, construction could start in January 2020 and last for roughly 2 1/2 years.