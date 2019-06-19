Looking to spruce up your home? Then pack up the family and head to Loveland this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show. It's happening at the Ranch Events Complex June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. Parking is FREE! Nothing Bundt Cakes gives us a sneak peak at some of the yummy treats, too.AlertMe
