Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show June 21st – 23rd

Posted 12:42 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, June 19, 2019

Looking to spruce up your home?  Then pack up the family and head to Loveland this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show. It's happening at the Ranch Events Complex June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.  Parking is FREE!  Nothing Bundt Cakes gives us a sneak peak at some of the yummy treats, too.

