More female minorities on Podcasts

Posted 1:27 pm, June 19, 2019, by

A recent survey found that only 22% of podcasts are hosted by women and even less by female minorities.  But not for long. Spotify`s sound up program is taking place in New York is looking to bring more diverse voices into the podcast world.  For more information go to visit Spotify.com.

