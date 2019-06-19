Medical examiner identifies man killed in Green Valley Ranch shooting

DENVER — A 21-year-old has been identified as the victim in a Saturday shooting in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Daoud Francis, of Thornton, was killed by a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

About 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a Lexus SUV in the King Soopers parking lot at the corner of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road with a person in the back seat and a shattered window. Upon arrival, Denver Police officers found Francis in the back seat. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Denver Police Department has arrested Lin Li, 18, who is being held for investigation of second-degree murder in alleged connection to the shooting.