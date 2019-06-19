Man sought after allegedly beating RTD bus driver in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man is being sought after he allegedly beat and seriously injured an RTD bus driver last month, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

On May 20, a passenger on the 83L bus allegedly attacked the driver near South Dayton Road and East Jewell Avenue after the driver told the man he would have to wait until the next stop to be let off.

“When the driver advised him we would have to wait until the next stop he assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured,” police said.

The name of the bus driver was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-1841 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.