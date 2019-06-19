× Man killed by falling pieces of concrete at plant near Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. –Authorities say one person has died in an accident at an asphalt plant just outside Greeley.

The Greeley Tribune reports that firefighters responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the accident at the Martin Marietta plant.

According to the Weld County Coroner, Victor J. Rodriguez Gutierrez, of Greeley, was working at the facility when large pieces of concrete being removed from a truck fell on his neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Julio Sherman says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Officials at Martin Marietta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.