× Man charged with sexually assaulting 5 men in Denver

DENVER — A man has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting five men over the past nearly six years, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Tobias Favela, 50, is facing six counts of sexual assault, prosecutors said.

Between November 2013 and January, Favela allegedly offered rides to men as they walked alone near bars and nightclubs late at night.

Prosecutors allege that in each case, Favela would sexually assault victims in his vehicle. The incidents are alleged to have happened on Nov. 2, 2013; Feb. 27, 2016; March 19, 2018; April 1, 2018; and Sept. 22, 2018.

Investigators with the Denver Police Department linked the five cases through victim descriptions of the assaults and the suspect’s high-pitched voice, the location of the alleged attacks, telephone numbers and matching DNA.

Favela was arrested Friday and charged Tuesday.

Detectives and prosecutors say there might be more victims who have not reported the assault. Anyone who might have been attacked is asked to call police at 720-913-6040.