Man arrested on suspicion of attacking another man with an ax in Jefferson County Tuesday

Posted 3:16 pm, June 19, 2019, by

Curtis Clark (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 46-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a man with an ax at a Jefferson County campground Tuesday night.

Jefferson County deputies at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 20600 block of Redskin Creek Road on the report of a disturbance involving an ax, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, deputies found an injured man who was then transported by helicopter to a hospital.

An ax was found nearby.

Curtis Clark faces assault and felony menacing charges in alleged connection to the incident.

