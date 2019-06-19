× Man arrested in smash-and-grab robbery of Denver comic book store

DENVER — A man has been arrested in the burglary of about $42,000 worth of merchandise from a well-known comic book store, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Francisco Ruiz, 39, was arrested after the smash-and-grab burglary at Mile High Comics at 4600 Jason St. over Memorial Day weekend.

The store is known for its large collection and has some of the rarest and most expensive comic books in the world.

The Denver Police Department said the burglar was able to smash the glass in the store’s showcase and grab some of the most valuable books inside.

That includes the first “Avengers” comic book, the first “Iron Man” book and a rare autographed “Spider-Man” edition.

The “Avengers” book is work about $14,000, according to experts. In all, 14 books worth more than $40,000 total were taken.

Police did not say what led them to arrest Ruiz, though the store was equipped with security pictures. It’s not known if the merchandise has been recovered.

Police said the Denver District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.