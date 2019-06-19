× Man arrested in Fort Collins on suspicion of window peeping

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Fort Collins on suspicion of window peeping,

James Morsbach was arrested in May on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, attempted burglary, stalking and trespassing.

The Fort Collins Police Neighborhood Enforcement Team responded to a variety of reports of a “peeping Tom” in the Sherwood Street area north of Colorado State University starting in January, according to a news release from the police department.

“Window peeping is a crime that often goes unreported because people think it’s harmless,” said Jeff Swoboda, Fort Collins Police Services chief, in the release. “However, these behaviors can, and often do, escalate to more serious crimes. We want neighbors to report all suspicious activity to police so we can keep our community safe.”

Morsbach remains in the Larimer County Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Anyone with information about window peeping or other sex crimes in the area should contact Officer Chris Renn at 970-416-2385 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.