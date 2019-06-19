Debate over concrete at DIA could have major implications for travelers, construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver and Great Hall Partners, the developers of the renovation project at Denver International Airport, are entering a critical phase.

Both parties will soon meet in private negotiations to determine the severity of the concrete issue at the airport.

For the first time, Great Hall has publicly released a report citing how the project could be delayed until 2024 over a belief the current concrete at DIA lacks enough structural integrity to carry out the design plans for the airport's renovation.

FOX31 previously reported how delays could cost more than $300 million.

But the city disagrees with that assessment.

Airport officials released a separate independent assessment of the concrete at DIA by a structural engineer.

That engineer, Ronald Hamburger, said he believes the airport's concrete could sustain the development. However, he cautioned further testing should take place in the years to come.

DIA officials declined an interview request Wednesday but they sent this statement: