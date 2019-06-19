Cool down for the start of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stray storm is possible this evening mainly across extreme NE Colorado to the east of metro Denver. Otherwise, most places will stay dry with some evening clouds and a little wind. It'll be comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Your Thursday will bring more heat with highs expected in the low to mid 80s. The day will start off sunny followed by building clouds in the afternoon. We will have scattered storms possible from late afternoon into the early evening across Denver and the Front Range. Over extreme NE Colorado a few storms could produce gusty wind and pea to marble-size hail. However, the threat for severe storms looks low in that region.

A cold front arrives on Friday...the first day of Summer. It will bring much cooler low 70s to Denver along with a better chance for showers & thunderstorms. Right now there is no threat for severe weather. However, some of the rain late in the day could be heavy in spots, so we'll have to watch for localized flooding that shouldn't cause problems.

The first weekend of the Summer is even cooler with highs both days in the upper 60s! And, both days have a pretty good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Again, no severe threat, but we'll watch for pockets of steady or heavy rain that could produce more isolated flooding.

We will return to the warmer 80s next week with a mainly dry forecast as thunderstorm chances look very low each day through the middle of the week.

