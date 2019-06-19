× Coal Creek woman exonerated in the attempted murder of her common-law husband

Boulder County, Colo. -A 36-year-old Coal Creek woman has been exonerated of all charges in the attempted murder of her common-law husband.

On April 13, 2019, deputies were dispatched to the Sinclair gas station in the 30,000 block of Coal Creek Canyon on the report of a shooting that had just occurred in the area.

The initial investigation and statements made by a witness indicated that Elena Marie Michael assaulted and shot at her common-law husband’s vehicle. Michael was booked and lodged at the Boulder County Jail on domestic violence-related charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and child abuse.

Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the incident and determined that Michael could not have been in the area when the shot was fired at the vehicle. There was no probable cause to believe Michael had conspired with an alternative suspect. Therefore, the District Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against Elena Michael on May 16, 2019.

After an extensive investigation in which investigators received and reviewed new evidence, it was determined that Nicholas Alan Antley lied to law enforcement about what occurred. In addition, Antley is also a convicted felon and cannot possess weapons.

Antley was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempt to influence a public servant, possession of weapons by previous offenders, violation of bail bond conditions, false reporting to authorities and domestic violence.