Boy who lost phone with memories of his father surprised by Colorado Parks & Wildlife

BRIGHTON, Colo. —An 8-year-old boy who lost his cell phone that contained photos and memories of his deceased father received a special surprise from Colorado Parks & Wildlife and several others on Wednesday.

Delvon Travis misplaced his phone at the south entrance of Standley Lake in Westminster at the end of May, one day before his father was shot and killed in Arvada.

The phone contained several photos of Delvon and his dad, as well as a five dollar bill his father gave him to purchase a new fishing pole. The pair loved fishing together.

"You know it really touched me was he said he couldn’t go fishing with his dad and that he didn’t get a fishing pole because he lost his five dollars,” said Michelle Seubret with Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Seubret invited Delvon and his mother to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton on Wednesday. She wasn’t able to locate the boy’s phone, but with the help of some friends, she did give him some gifts.

Thanks to Tightline Outdoors, Eagle Claw, Cabelas, the Colorado Wildlife Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Delvon was presented with two new fishing poles, a tackle box, a life-vest, gift certificates and a guided fishing tour on a boat.

"It means hopefully he’ll stay with it, he’ll grow with it and become a better person as he grows in life,” said Matt Endsley with Tightline Outdoors Guide.

As for Delvon, well, he was pretty grateful.

" It really brings joy to me because this is what me and my dad liked to do,” the boy said.

Delvon is still searching for his missing phone. If you happen to stumble upon it at Standley Lake, you’re asked to contact Delvon’s family at 720-642-4356.