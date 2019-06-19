Bitner run for fallen officers

Unfortunately here in Colorado we have seen several officers lose their lives in the line of duty.  Behind each loss is not only a community in mourning but a grieving family. There is a way to help these families. A fund has been created in honor of Englewood police detective Jeremy Bitner, he was hit and killed by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in 2012. Officer Bitner was an eight year veteran of the Englewood Police Department, and served in the US army.
He left behind a wife and two children.

The 2019 Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5k -10k run and walk will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Cornerstone Park in Englewood. For more information, head to BitnerMemorialFund.org.

