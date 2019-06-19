Bitner run for fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unfortunately here in Colorado we have seen several officers lose their lives in the line of duty. Behind each loss is not only a community in mourning but a grieving family. There is a way to help these families. A fund has been created in honor of Englewood police detective Jeremy Bitner, he was hit and killed by a drunk driver during a traffic stop in 2012. Officer Bitner was an eight year veteran of the Englewood Police Department, and served in the US army.

He left behind a wife and two children.

The 2019 Jeremy Bitner Memorial 5k -10k run and walk will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Cornerstone Park in Englewood. For more information, head to BitnerMemorialFund.org.