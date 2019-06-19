× Authorities ID man killed after firing at officers in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who allegedly shot at officers and was killed when they returned fire Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said at 12 p.m. Tuesday, the Denver Police Department’s fugitive unit and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force located Michael Sheridan, 34, at an apartment complex near West Belleview Avenue and South Alkire Street. The area is just east of where Belleview passes under C-470.

The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team was asked to assist with arresting Sheridan due to a warrant for felony menacing, third-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

“The SWAT team contacted Sheridan in the parking lot of the complex, and after being fired on, the officers returned fire and fatally wounded Sheridan,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team and the Lakewood Police Department are investigating.