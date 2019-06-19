Asepn adopts 6-month delay for scooter, e-bike firms

Posted 7:45 am, June 19, 2019
ASPEN, Colo. — The city of Aspen has enacted a waiting period for companies that provide scooter and e-bike services.

The Aspen Times reports the Aspen City Council approved a six-month delay for dockless mobility companies Monday.

Officials say the city wants to work with businesses and the public to develop a management plan.

Dockless mobility companies provide e-bikes, trikes and scooters that can be collected and returned at several places to allow customers to rent the devices for short periods without going to a central location.

Some Aspen councilors say the city needs a plan to meet the growing transportation trend, which they say raises issues including right-of-way management, safety, vandalism, city oversight and local business impact.

Current regulations require operators to obtain an Aspen business license and a temporary encroachment license.

