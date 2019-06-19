Arvada PD investigating suspicious death at apartment complex

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of West 64th Avenue and Ward Road.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 64th and Welch Court shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to people in the area. It has since been lifted. Police say there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police have not yet provided details about the death or whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

