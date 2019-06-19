× Anonymous donor challenges community to help Denver kids struggling with trauma

DENVER — An anonymous donor is paying for 500 kids struggling with trauma to spend a day at Elitch Gardens.

The children are part of the Tennyson Center for Children, which helps hundreds in the metro area who need counseling, care and a sense of home.

The donor is challenging the community to match the gift with 500 $100 donations, which can be made at this GoFundMe page.

Center staff tell FOX31 any donation is welcome.

Clinician Claire Morrow explains that balance is crucial to a child’s recovery.

“The world becomes really scary and unsafe. Through play, it really creates healing opportunities to really be able to see the world as safe again,” said Morrow.

The Center provides school and home visits in addition to residential care.

“The kids who live on campus spend up to 20 hours a week in therapy, to be able to offer them this day together where they can feel like they’re a part of the community and just enjoying themselves is really huge,” said Spokesperson Lauren Dartt.

Funding is limited, so the center hopes the community will join in the effort to bring smiles to children who are bravely finding their way to a brighter future. For more information about Tennyson, visit its website.