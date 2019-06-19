× Adams County deputy arrested, faces 3 charges, including DUI

THORNTON, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Wednesday and faces three charges, including driving under the influence.

According to the Thornton Police Department, about 2 a.m., officers were near East 120th Avenue and Fairfax Street when they saw a gray pickup traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers pulled over the driver, who was identified as Adams County Deputy Walter Berlinski.

TPD said officers smelled alcohol on Berlinski’s breath. They conducted a roadside DUI test. Berlinski was then arrested and booked on suspicion of three charges: DUI, careless driving and prohibited use of a weapon.

He faces the latter charge because he had a gun in his vehicle with him, according to TPD. People can be charged with prohibited use of a weapon if they have a firearm with them when they are arrested on an alcohol-related offense.

Berlinski was released on a misdemeanor summons.