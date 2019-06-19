Adams County deputy arrested, faces 3 charges, including DUI

Posted 7:49 pm, June 19, 2019, by

Deputy Walter Berlinski. Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office

THORNTON, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Wednesday and faces three charges, including driving under the influence.

According to the Thornton Police Department, about 2 a.m., officers were near East 120th Avenue and Fairfax Street when they saw a gray pickup traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers pulled over the driver, who was identified as Adams County Deputy Walter Berlinski.

TPD said officers smelled alcohol on Berlinski’s breath. They conducted a roadside DUI test. Berlinski was then arrested and booked on suspicion of three charges: DUI, careless driving and prohibited use of a weapon.

He faces the latter charge because he had a gun in his vehicle with him, according to TPD. People can be charged with prohibited use of a weapon if they have a firearm with them when they are arrested on an alcohol-related offense.

Berlinski was released on a misdemeanor summons.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.