× 9th Annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival

DENVER – Bacon and Bourbon, what a tasty combination. This weekend up in Keystone, you can enjoy all the bacon and bourbon that your heart desires.

New this year at the festival is the Camp Bacon, a mini-festival within the bigger Bacon and Bourbon festival. There will be a kid themed bacon talks, free face painting, EpicMix Photo Booth, crafts, and even an amped up interactive experience for kids call the Cave of Confusion. Kids can also become a “Bacon Camp Ranger” and now the festival includes a kid’s bacon eating competition, just like the adult bacon competition that happens every year.

What: Keystone’s 9th Annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival

When (day and time): Saturday, June 22nd– Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: River Run Village at Keystone, Colorado

Cost: Free music and admission. Package pricing ranges from $20 to $65. Food Tickets and drinks at the festival bar available a-la-carte.