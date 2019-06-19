36 neglected horses arrive at Harmony Equine Center in Franktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKTOWN, Colo. -- Dozens of horses will get a second chance at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center. The horse rehab center in Franktown recently received 36 neglected horses from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The organization says it has received a total of 85 starved horses in the last two months. A spokeswoman for the organization, Maia Brusseau, calls the sudden influx unprecedented and says it is a reflection of the public’s intolerance and recognition of neglected horses.

The group says the most recent batch of horses to arrive from Custer County are Arabians and include stallions, pregnant mares and newborn foals. They are each being monitored for health problems and are eating a drinking well, according to Brusseau.

Anyone interested in making a donation or learn about volunteer opportunities can visit the equine center's website.