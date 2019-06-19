× 2 arrested after man escapes from Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse

DENVER — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a man attempted to flee the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse downtown when Denver Sheriff Department deputies tried to arrest him.

Gregory Salas, 28, was at the courthouse around 9:12 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to flee the deputies who were about to arrest him, according to the statement of probable cause from the Denver Police Department.

According to court records, he was at the courthouse facing motor vehicle theft charges and violation of his bond.

Salas allegedly fled the building, refusing to stop for officers’ verbal commands. He ran into the 1300 block of North Fox Street, east on West 13th Avenue and was seen climbing a fence to a parking lot. A deputy grabbed Salas, but he again broke free.

He ran into the street in the 1300 block of North Delaware Street and jumped into a black Mazda sedan, driven by Roseanna Lucero, 48. Denver police officers and sheriff’s deputies grabbed Salas, who was hanging partway out of the car, but Lucero kept driving, running over a deputy’s foot. He kept hold of Salas and managed to wrestle him to the ground.

Salas also allegedly bit a police officer who was trying to arrest him, breaking the officer’s skin, according to the statement.