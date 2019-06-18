Vandals tag more than 12 Wheat Ridge homes, vehicles with graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Vandals tagged more than 12 homes with graffiti Monday night. The vandalism occurred near the intersection of Gray Street and West 26th Avenue.

Cars, camper trailers, garage doors and fences were tagged.

Zach Levis spent Tuesday morning cleaning paint off his camper trailer.

"It's very irritating, obviously," he said.

Chelsea Mosul saw the graffiti when she backed out of her garage. Her family's camper was covered.

"I just paused and looked at it for a few minutes and said, 'You know what? I'm going to deal with that later,'" she said. "It feels like it was hazing or initiation of someone because this is not something I've ever seen happen here before."

Many homeowners have filed police reports, but most are skeptical the person or people responsible will be caught.

Homeowners say they are more annoyed than anything to be cleaning up a mess they didn't create.

"You hear 'Don't mess with a man's automobile,' or property for that matter. It's just disrespectful," said Levis.