Vandals tag more than 12 Wheat Ridge homes, vehicles with graffiti

Posted 9:44 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, June 18, 2019

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Vandals tagged more than 12 homes with graffiti Monday night. The vandalism occurred near the intersection of Gray Street and West 26th Avenue.

Cars, camper trailers, garage doors and fences were tagged.

Zach Levis spent Tuesday morning cleaning paint off his camper trailer.

"It's very irritating, obviously," he said.

Chelsea Mosul saw the graffiti when she backed out of her garage. Her family's camper was covered.

"I just paused and looked at it for a few minutes and said, 'You know what? I'm going to deal with that later,'" she said. "It feels like it was hazing or initiation of someone because this is not something I've ever seen happen here before."

Many homeowners have filed police reports, but most are skeptical the person or people responsible will be caught.

Homeowners say they are more annoyed than anything to be cleaning up a mess they didn't create.

"You hear 'Don't mess with a man's automobile,' or property for that matter. It's just disrespectful," said Levis.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.